HC Wainwright Lowers Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Neutral

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $64.37 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 759,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

