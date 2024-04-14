iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) versus Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Head to Head Review

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iMedia Brands and Beyond’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iMedia Brands $544.56 million 0.00 -$70.04 million ($2.51) N/A Beyond $1.56 billion 0.77 -$307.84 million ($6.80) -3.88

iMedia Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iMedia Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

iMedia Brands has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iMedia Brands and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iMedia Brands -12.57% -136.73% -13.59% Beyond -19.72% -16.92% -11.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of iMedia Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iMedia Brands and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iMedia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond 0 2 3 0 2.60

Beyond has a consensus target price of $35.40, suggesting a potential upside of 34.14%.

Summary

Beyond beats iMedia Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iMedia Brands

(Get Free Report)

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions. It also provides women's apparel and accessories under the Christopher & Banks brand; men and women accessories under the J.W. Hulme brand; and Shaq kitchen products and watches. In addition, the company operates online marketplaces for discounted merchandise through OurGalleria.com and TheCloseout.com; and Retail Media Exchange, an advertising auction platform for advertisers, digital publishers, and supply-side and demand-side platforms. Further, it offers a suite of value-added services; Float Left, an OTT software as a service app platform for media and consumer brands; and i3PL, an end-to-end, white label, managed services specializing in ecommerce customer experience and fulfillment services. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.