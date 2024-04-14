RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $180.52 million and $1.66 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $63,821.19 or 0.99947118 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $482.05 or 0.00754912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00121540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00185014 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00103736 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,828.59013574 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 64,022.028994 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,528,710.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

