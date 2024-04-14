Comparing ProSomnus (OSA) & Its Rivals

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ProSomnus to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSomnus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.34 ProSomnus Competitors $1.06 billion $5.00 million -8.30

Analyst Recommendations

ProSomnus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProSomnus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProSomnus Competitors 1577 4274 8347 217 2.50

ProSomnus currently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 340.17%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.63%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -742.55% -147.86% -29.35%

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

