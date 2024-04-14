Dero Price Tops $3.82 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Dero has a market cap of $54.72 million and $13,209.99 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $3.82 or 0.00005959 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,161.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.17 or 0.00745258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00121280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00039942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.24 or 0.00185845 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00040366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00103749 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.