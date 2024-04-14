CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Up 61.2% in March

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the March 15th total of 788,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 313,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CBIZ Price Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $74.01 on Friday. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.83.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CBIZ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,662,000 after acquiring an additional 112,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

