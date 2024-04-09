Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £30,463.80 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £30,463.80 ($38,556.89).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Thomas Spain purchased 33,191 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £9,957.30 ($12,602.58).

On Wednesday, February 21st, Thomas Spain sold 66,155 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total transaction of £20,508.05 ($25,956.27).

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas Spain sold 75,968 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total transaction of £16,712.96 ($21,152.97).

Shares of STAF stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 30.50 ($0.39). The stock had a trading volume of 458,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,898. Staffline Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.64 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of £43.88 million, a P/E ratio of -625.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.80.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

