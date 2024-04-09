Javier del Ser Perez Acquires 75,000 Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 75,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,086.44).

Steppe Cement Stock Performance

Steppe Cement stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The stock had a trading volume of 134,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.21. The company has a market capitalization of £41.39 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.59. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.

About Steppe Cement

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of cement and clinkers in Kazakhstan. It also provides consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

