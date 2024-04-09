Javier del Ser Perez Acquires 75,000 Shares of Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Stock

Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM – Get Free Report) insider Javier del Ser Perez bought 75,000 shares of Steppe Cement stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,086.44).
Steppe Cement Stock Performance
Steppe Cement stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The stock had a trading volume of 134,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,431. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.21. The company has a market capitalization of £41.39 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.59. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 15.78 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 45.90 ($0.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.01.
About Steppe Cement
