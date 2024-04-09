Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 103,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 103,649 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $55.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $192.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Ducommun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 100,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Ducommun by 33.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.