Long Walk Management LP Buys 92,500 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Long Walk Management LP increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Floor & Decor accounts for about 19.9% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Long Walk Management LP owned about 0.26% of Floor & Decor worth $30,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

FND stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.49. 53,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,123. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,459,919.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

