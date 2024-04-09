Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 267,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 85.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after buying an additional 2,034,974 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 408.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after buying an additional 1,715,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 725,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

