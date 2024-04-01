Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 393 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,704 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.