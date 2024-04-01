Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 393 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,704 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
