Country Club Bank GFN Buys 15,891 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.91. 748,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 180.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCI. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

