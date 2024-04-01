Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,436 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 210,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,130,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.