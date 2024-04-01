Essex Savings Bank Purchases 4,652 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 522,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.93. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

