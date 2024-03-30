Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:TGB opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,225,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 394,376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 973.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 416,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,574,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 361,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 87.5% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

