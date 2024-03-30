Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.29.

SFM stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

