Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.60.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $254.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.26. The company has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

