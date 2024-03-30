Mizuho Begins Coverage on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.24.

H stock opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock valued at $333,945,183. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $68,934,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

