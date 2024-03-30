Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

