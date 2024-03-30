Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) PT Set at C$0.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 price target on Talon Metals (TSE:TLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
Talon Metals stock opened at C$0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$125.86 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.39.
About Talon Metals
