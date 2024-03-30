Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 254.17 ($3.21).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.79) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.29. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 154.30 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.20 ($3.71). The stock has a market cap of £5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,325.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

