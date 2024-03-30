Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $379.74 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -269.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth about $755,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 42,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.