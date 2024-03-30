Financial Analysis: Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) vs. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kiromic BioPharma and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Fate Therapeutics 1 8 2 0 2.09

Valuation & Earnings

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.73, suggesting a potential downside of 8.35%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$20.95 million ($15.07) -0.19 Fate Therapeutics $63.53 million 11.47 -$160.93 million ($1.64) -4.48

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -125.75% Fate Therapeutics -253.30% -38.17% -28.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1. It has license agreements with CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc. and Longwood University, as well as a research and development collaboration agreement with Molipharma, S.R.L. The company also has strategic alliance agreement with Leon Office (H.K.) Ltd. The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders. Its CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.