DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of DHT.UN opened at C$11.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.85. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.77.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

