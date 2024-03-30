Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$183.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$177.00 to C$183.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$179.43.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$178.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$114.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$173.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$161.95. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

