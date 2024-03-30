Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “C$11.25” Price Target for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 target price on Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.64.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.1 %

HBM stock opened at C$9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total transaction of C$117,188.99. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

