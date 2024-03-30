AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$5.75 Average PT from Brokerages

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$5.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07. The firm has a market cap of C$161.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.62. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.42 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. Analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 0.7657658 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.40%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

