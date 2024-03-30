Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT at $40.60

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.60.

DAWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -1.48.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,781 shares of company stock worth $722,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 40,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 336,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.