BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BigCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.