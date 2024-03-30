BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.13.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.
