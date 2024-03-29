Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

