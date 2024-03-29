Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,386,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

