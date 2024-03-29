Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2,482.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,203,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,694,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,382,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $329.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,868,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.46. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $329.99.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

