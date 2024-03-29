Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DLocal were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.72.

DLocal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,999. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. DLocal Limited has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

