Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 1,446 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,277. The stock has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.34. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

