Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 6,319 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 0.4 %

APA opened at $32.49 on Friday. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.27.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

View Our Latest Report on APA

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.