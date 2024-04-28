Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 21,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $191.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.33 and a 1-year high of $193.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

