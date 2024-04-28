Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 291,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 42,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $110.74.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

