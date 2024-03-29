Values Added Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $53.86 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

