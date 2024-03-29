Values Added Financial LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Values Added Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

