Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 3.1%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.26. 576,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,827,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.