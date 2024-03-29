Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.3% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2 %

Stryker stock opened at $357.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.60.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

