Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $112.40 on Monday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average is $96.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

