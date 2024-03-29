Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $781.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTDR. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,242,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,350,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 728,804 shares during the period. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,444,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

