Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Drops By 66.7%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $28.75.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
