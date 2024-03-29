SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $641.05.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $698.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.