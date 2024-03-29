Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 96,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $3,768,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,348,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,137 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $3,059,221.32.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $3,715,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 80,342 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,710,739.08.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $3,160,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $2,842,954.01.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $37.79 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Samsara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after purchasing an additional 917,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.