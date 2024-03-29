Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Boosted by Zacks Research

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $255.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $157.72 and a fifty-two week high of $257.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 12,451 shares valued at $3,030,512. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.