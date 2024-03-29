Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $41.56 EPS

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2024

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($65.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($24.34) by ($41.56), reports.

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBLA opened at $0.67 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $477.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Panbela Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile



Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

Earnings History for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

