North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $98.02.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

